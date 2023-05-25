Xbox picked the best/worst time to remind fans that it's also getting some of those PlayStation Showcase games

Yesterday may have been PlayStation's day, but Xbox doesn't want you to forget that a lot of the games that appeared during the Sony showcase are also coming to its consoles too.

On May 24, the official Xbox Twitter account not so subtly shared an image that featured the words "coming to Xbox" along with a selection of games. Although this tweet seems innocent enough, its timing, along with the fact all the games featured in the tweet appeared in the PlayStation Showcase, seems a little bit suspicious.

In the image, we've got Immortals of Aveum, Ghost Runner 2, Marathon, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Dragon's Dogma 2, Alan Wake 2, The Plucky Squire, Teardown, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Neva, Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, and The Talos Principle. That's quite a lot of games featured in the showcase that are also coming to Xbox - a fact not so surprising when you realize that PlayStation didn't feature a whole lot of first-party titles yesterday.

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Xbox Game Studios, took a slightly different approach to Sony's big day. Shortly after the presentation had ended, Spencer took the time to reply to PlayStation head Hermen Hulst on Twitter writing: "Congrats to you and the teams on the showcase. I know a ton of work goes into these shows and it's fun to get to see what's to come. Nice kickoff to 'the show' season." That's considerably less spicy than that first tweet.

Don't worry Xbox fans, you'll also get a chance to see a bunch of upcoming Xbox Series X games during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11. It's not yet been revealed what kind of stuff we'll be seeing from the developer but since this is the season for new game announcements, it's definitely one to look forward to. We're also getting a Starfield Direct that should give us another good look at Bethesda's upcoming RPG.