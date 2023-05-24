This prehistoric survival game is full of critters and I want to meet them all

We just got our first look at an upcoming prehistoric survival game called Towers of Aghasba, and it is absolutely teeming with critters.

As revealed during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24, Dreamlit Entertainment is currently working on Towers of Aghasba for PS5. It looks like the game is some kind of city builder/survival game but with plenty of ancient creatures to go around - including a giant turtle. We're not quite sure if all of these guys are friends or foes yet though.

Towers of Aghasba is set to release sometime in 2024.

This story is still developing...