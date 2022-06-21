Ghost of Tsushima 2 is looking more and more likely as new job listings emerge

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch is hiring, and fans are suspicious that it could be to work on a follow-up to its Samurai action game.

As highlighted in this ResetEra (opens in new tab) thread, Sucker Punch is currently looking for a Technical Combat Designer (opens in new tab) and a Senior Combat Designer (opens in new tab) to work at its Washington-based studio. Both roles ask for applicants to have "played previously shipped Sucker Punch titles" meaning the likes of Ghost of Tsushima , the Infamous series, or Sly Cooper.

Both Sly Cooper and Infamous have been rumoured to be making some kind of comeback for a few years now, with the last piece of evidence towards a Sly game being just a month ago when several leakers came forward with claims that we will be getting some kind of Sly Cooper 5 reveal in September of this year. As for Infamous, there were rumors surrounding an Infamous reveal in September 2021 , but nothing has materialized as of yet.

What’s most likely, however, is that this is related to Ghost of Tsushima. Not only because it’s arguably one of Sucker Punch’s biggest games as of late, but also because of some of the descriptions in the job listings. In the technical combat designer job description, Sucker Punch is asking for applicants to have "experience working on gameplay or combat in a 3rd person action game."

Perhaps most interestingly though, is the encounter designer job listing (opens in new tab). This listing requires the successful applicant to: "Deliver interesting and varied encounters in an open-world game, with a particular focus on melee combat and stealth." Which sounds pretty Ghost of Tsushima-like to me.

Best case scenario, we might be getting a new Ghost of Tsushima game. The slightly less exciting but still a good scenario, we’re getting another Sucker Punch third-person stealth action game like Ghost of Tsushima.