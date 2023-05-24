I'm not ready for Resident Evil 4 remake's chainsaw fight in PSVR 2

Resident Evil 4's upcoming VR mode has received a new trailer, and it looks suitably pulse-pounding.

Earlier today at the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023, Capcom unveiled a brand new trailer for Resident Evil 4 remake's dedicated VR mode. Simply put, the trailer makes the entire game look even more threatening than it originally was, guaranteed to get your blood pumping.

On top of the game coming to PSVR 2 with its dedicated mode, we also saw Dr Salvador in action with his huge chainsaw. If you thought he was intimidating the first time around, you're really not going to want to get near this mode, as he's literally coming for your throat.

Oh, and the chainsaw parry with a knife will be in the VR mode as well. We really hope you're comfortable with seeing a chainsaw coming at your face and then parrying it out of the way with a tiny knife at the last moment, otherwise you're really not going to enjoy this.

Right now at least, we still don't have a release date for the PSVR 2 mode for Resident Evil 4 remake. We previously knew earlier this year that Capcom's remake would get VR support on the new-gen headset, so this isn't exactly new news for those eager fans out there.

Nonetheless, it's still a really good showing for just how scary and horrifying a horror game in VR can be.

