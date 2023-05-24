Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer introduces Kraven, shows off Symbiote suit

Insomniac Games has revealed a new trailer at PlayStation Showcase, introducing us all to Kraven the Hunter while showing off the destructive potential of the Symbiote Spider-Man suit in battle.

The new trailer below showcases both Peter and Miles back in action for the first time since Miles's spin-off sequel arrived in 2020. The chonky gameplay segment starts with an introduction to Kraven before the promise of a new 'hunt' implies he's coming to town.

We then go to some gameplay that kicks off with the Symbiote Spider-Man suit in action, with special powers and all. It's not all about Peter, though, as we then swap to Miles for the next stage of the mission.

Naturally, it all comes together in a beautifully chaotic fashion with action sequences leading to Kraven meeting the web-headed duo. We end, though, with a tease about what the Venom suit is doing to Peter. As for what happens next, you'll need to wait until Fall of this year to see.

Going into this PlayStation Showcase, there's no doubt Spider-Man 2 was one of the more eagerly-awaited games. Fans have had precious little information to go on from either Insomniac or PlayStation since the follow-up was announced back in 2020, and Insomniac has had to step in and tell fans to be patient over the last month.

With this new trailer coming today, all we need now is that precious release date. Mind you, we've got plenty of footage to chew over while we wait.

