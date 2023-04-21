Responding to impatient Spider-Man 2 fans, Insomniac says 'let us cook'

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac has asked fans for a "little more patience" while developing the sequel.

Official news on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been relatively hard to come by over the past half year or so, with only its actors delivering anything close to updates on the sequel. Now, Insomniac has responded to a disgruntled fan asking for an update on Spider-Man 2 with the tweet just below, asking for a "little more patience" while they beaver away on the game.

Because we're in the kitchen. It smells good in there, but we just ask for a little more patience.April 20, 2023 See more

The studio is still "in the kitchen," meaning Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is very much still in the ongoing development process. Take this part of the statement to mean that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 isn't done with development, which is pretty much stating the obvious when you consider the sequel still doesn't have a concrete release date beyond Fall 2023.

Another Twitter user responds to Insomniac, telling them to take all the time they need developing the sequel, and the studio very much appreciates the message. While we haven't seen or heard anything official surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in a while, it's paramount to remember that staff at Insomniac will be working hard every day to deliver the game.

❤️ We appreciate you, Matt. Thanks for the kind words!April 20, 2023 See more

Speaking of a final date though, Venom actor Tony Todd might've actually leaked Spider-Man 2's release month of September 2023. The actor appeared to accidentally leak the release month last month, and tried to play it incredibly cool afterwards on his Twitter account. Here's hoping Todd didn't ruin anything for Insomniac's best-laid plans.

