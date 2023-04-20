All the mocap for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is reportedly done

The motion capture performance for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is reportedly all wrapped up, according to Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal.

As revealed during a Reddit AMA (opens in new tab), the mocap portion of development on Insomniac's Spider-Man sequel could be all done. One fan asked Lowenthal: "Are you doing the motion capture for Spider-Man 2?" To which the actor replied: "Yup! All done!" As another fan in the thread pointed out though, it isn't entirely clear if this means that Lowenthal is done with all of their mocap or if the entire cast is as well.

Either way, it seems like the team at Insomniac is on track for the game's highly anticipated release this Fall . We still haven't got a firm release date just yet, but if the loose lips of Tony Todd (the actor set to play Venom in the game), are anything to go by, we could be getting Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sometime in September .

In terms of other tidbits we've got about the game so far, just recently a developer revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could feature the "very cool" new dialogue technology Insomniac has been working on . As well as this, a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 toy has revealed Spider-Cat could be back .

If you were hoping to try out the first Spider-Man game ahead of the sequel, well you better act fast as Marvel's Spider-Man won't be on PS Plus after May . As of May 15, Insomniac's superhero game won't be available to PS Plus subscribers anymore, so we suggest getting familiar with Peter Parker's PS4 adventure sooner rather than later.

Whilst you're at it, you might as well get to grips with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales too - which is also available via PS Plus (for now) - as both of the web slingers are set to join forces in the Spider-Man sequel.