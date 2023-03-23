Marvel's Spider-Man 2 toy reveals Spider-Cat could be back

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales toy has hinted that the beloved Bodega Cat suit could return in the Spidey sequel.

Hasbro is releasing a new Miles Morales figure based on the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for pre-order today (March 23), but there's one detail that's particularly exciting for fans of the game series.

If you played Insomniac's spin-off Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , you may remember the Bodega Cat skin which featured a little orange tabby poking its head out of Miles' backpack as he swung around New York City. Well, the good news is that the same suit may just be returning for the upcoming sequel as the Hasbro toy not only features Miles in his Spider-Man suit but also a little orange cat accessory that's got to be a reference to the feline friend in the game.

Although Hasbro hasn't announced a specific release date for the Miles toy just yet, it does have a "Spring 2023" release date, so you probably won't have to wait longer than a few months to get your hands on this one.

Hasbro has officially revealed a Miles Morales figure based on his appearance in Spider-Man 2 on #PS5 Pre-orders begin tomorrow!In January, Hasbro also announced a Peter Parker action figure from Spider-Man 2 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/lSCPJavhh1March 22, 2023 See more

For those not familiar with this kitty, players could unlock the Bodega Cat suit by finishing the story campaign and completing the 'Cat's Pyjamas' mission in the Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off game.

If the idea of Miles carrying a cat around with him while he carries out heroic duties isn't cute enough, it gets even better when you find out that the little guy also sports a Spider-Man mask just like Miles and Peter Parker which earns it the name Spider-Cat.

Spider-Cat isn't only for show either, as occasionally it will help Miles out during battles by leaping out of the backpack and attacking enemies as part of the suit's finishing move. Not only this, but Spider-Cat will also adorably cheer Miles on during fights, it's just a lovely companion to have around in the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release in "Fall 2023" exclusively for PS5 . Although nothing's been confirmed yet, the voice actor for Venom (who is also set to appear in the game) seems to think that the game is set to release in September .