Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could feature the "very cool" new dialogue technology Insomniac has been working on

Insomniac's next game will feature "very cool" new dialogue technology, and this could mean it'll appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Marvel's Wolverine .

As spotted by TwistedVoxel (opens in new tab), in a recent livestream from Insomniac over on Twitch , lead engine programmer Elan Ruskin revealed: "There's some very cool dialogue technology coming out in the next game." Although exciting, this was all that the developer revealed, we're not even entirely sure what game Ruskin was referring to.

Taking into consideration what Insomniac has confirmed is in the works at the studio though, we have a pretty good idea of what game could utilize this new technology. A sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man was revealed back in 2019 and is due to release in Fall 2023 . Although not impossible, it doesn't seem like Insomniac has anything planned between now and Fall of this year, so it's likely that the studio's "next game" is Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

If Ruskin wasn't making reference to the Spidey sequel though, the other title suspected as Insomniac's "next game" is Marvel's Wolverine, which we've seen very little of since its 2019 reveal. All we know is that the game is likely still in early-ish development as it appeared motion capture for the game was only just getting started in April 2022. Rumors have also pointed to a Fall 2024 release at the earliest, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

It's hard to know what Ruskin meant by "dialogue technology" but fans have been theorizing that it could be linked to some kind of advanced dialogue tree or perhaps more intuitive NPCs. Right now, all we can do is speculate, but it's exciting to know that Insomniac is planning to bring new technology and features to its games.