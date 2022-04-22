Marvel's Wolverine seems poised to begin motion capture very soon

Marvel's Wolverine could be doing motion capture work very shortly.

Just yesterday, Insomniac's Mike Yosh tweeted out the photo just below of a soundstage, with the caption pointing to work beginning there very soon. Yosh is actually the lead animator on Marvel's Wolverine at Insomniac, so all signs point to the game beginning motion capture work imminently.

So peaceful and quiet, ….it will not be like this for long pic.twitter.com/JvPzfPlEvSApril 21, 2022 See more

This is actually the first news we've heard from Marvel's Wolverine since it was announced last year in September 2021. Insomniac debuted a cinematic trailer for the game, depicting the titular mutant drinking in a bar alone, adorned with a cowboy hat, alongside the reveal trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The LA-based developer is busy, that's for sure. Since those reveals, the studio has confirmed that both Marvel's Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 will both be exclusive to PS5 consoles, entirely omitting a release on the last-gen PS4, making Miles Morales the final Insomniac-made game to release on the machine.

Outside of this, we know that Marvel's Wolverine will actually be a standalone game, not sharing a universe with Peter Parker or Miles Morales. Given the presence of the Princess Bar in the cinematic trailer for Insomniac's new game, we know that Wolverine won't be confined to Xavier's Institute in the new game, but that's really all we know about the game so far. Hopefully, with motion capture work picking up, it won't be long until we hear more about the game.

Check out our full upcoming PS5 games guide for a full walkthrough of everything coming to Sony's new-gen console within the next few years.