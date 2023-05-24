Dragon's Dogma 2's first gameplay trailer looks like the original but bigger and newer, and that's just what I wanted

Dragon's Dogma 2, the sequel to Capcom's cult classic action RPG, finally graced us with a proper trailer and a look at some in-game visuals.

It's tough to discern too much from the brief bit of footage we see here, but it looks gorgeous and like a proper follow-up to the original, complete with loads of melee combat against human-sized opponents and much larger monsters. Sadly, the trailer did not provide an update on the game's release window.

Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Finally, Dragon's Dogma 2 makes its debut in today's PlayStation Showcase. Watch the 1st trailer for a look at the deep, explorable fantasy world that awaits. #DragonsDogma2 #DD2 pic.twitter.com/pNvZ8NQBIaMay 24, 2023 See more

Still, what we did see in the new trailer was plenty of combat against beasts of all shapes and sizes. We could see human parties going up against the likes of an intimidating cyclops, a gigantic hawk with razor-sharp talons, a big woman with hair not unlike Medusa, and none other than a gigantic dragon to top it all off.

This is all very standard stuff to those familiar with Dragon's Dogma 2, but from the outside of the fanbase looking in, this looks like an epic blend of Capcom's Monster Hunter and FromSoftware's Elden Ring. The prospect of Dragon's Dogma returning in a post-Elden Ring world is a really exciting thought.

It's a shame that we didn't get a release date announcement for Capcom's new game, but it's hardly unsurprising given Dragon's Dogma 2 was announced as in development just a few short years ago. After so many years of waiting from hardcore fans, what's a year or so more to bear?

