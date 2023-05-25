Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans in shambles over PlayStation Showcase no-show

Final Fantasy 7 fans are in mourning after Rebirth failed to appear at PlayStation's games showcase.

Yesterday's PlayStation Showcase for May 2023 came and went without a trace of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as the second remake game from Square Enix was absent entirely from the presentation. Now, Square Enix's fans are mourning like they've lost a loved one at the no-show.

No Rebirth news once again 😔 pic.twitter.com/xBX0ApHtbQMay 24, 2023 See more

Yes, a lot of Twitter users really are Big Mad at the no-show. The Final Fantasy 7 fans and stans out there desperately wanted to see more of Cloud and company's sequel adventure, begging Square Enix for even the tiniest bit of news or glimpse of the remake saga, but it was all to no avail.

no ff7 rebirth news so i blocked playstation pic.twitter.com/xWFn7A0U2uMay 24, 2023 See more

literally me the entire duration of playstation showcase with them not showing ff7 rebirth yet pic.twitter.com/kVF9iyOCl0May 24, 2023 See more

We still haven't seen or heard anything of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth since it was first announced in a similar showcase last year. Fast forward over half a year, and it's clear fans are getting a little antsy over the lack of news regarding their favorite himbo and his video game.

Despite this though, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans are hardly the only fandom hurting right now. The likes of Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Marvel's Wolverine fanbases are also mourning after their games didn't show up at the PlayStation Showcase yesterday, leaving them with zero news to go on.

Me coming out of the PlayStation showcase after expecting TLOU Factions, FFVII Rebirth, Wolverine, and Ghost of Tsushima 2 pic.twitter.com/xcvImwVSB0May 24, 2023 See more

It must be said, however, that Ghost of Tsushima 2, Wolverine, and The Last of Us's multiplayer spin-off are obviously further away than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is still slated to launch later this year. Hell, a Ghost of Tsushima sequel hasn't even been announced by PlayStation, so you can't really be mad that an unconfirmed game didn't appear at a showcase.

Well, you can, but that's just video game fans for you. Here's hoping we see something more from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at some point in the near future, if it really is still targeting a late 2023 launch.

