Here are all the new PSVR 2 announcements from the PlayStation Showcase

Sony has kicked off what's sure to be an exciting few weeks for game announcements with a PlayStation Showcase focused on the biggest and best games coming to PS5 in the near future. Also included in the hour-long event was a number of exciting titles coming to Sony's latest virtual reality hardware PSVR 2

Fans will have the chance to get closer than ever to Resident Evil 4’s eerie undead, thanks to the upcoming VR mode. A new trailer for the game shows the oh-so-creepy village from the opening and the chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador, who’s even more terrifying in VR.

And if you’ve not quite had your fill of the undead, there’s also Arizona Sunshine 2. The next chapter looks set to offer the same dark-humour and gore-fuelled zombie slaying action as the first, but this time around, you’ve got a four-legged friend called Buddy by your side. There’s also a new combat system that will ramp things up when this launches later in the year.

Next up is Crossfire: Sierra Squad from Smilegate Entertainment which sees you head up an elite fireteam. Offering intense FPS action, it’s launching exclusively on PSVR 2. So far, we don’t know when that will be, but from the gameplay footage shown, it's sure to be a blast.

We were also treated to a new gameplay trailer for Synapse, showcasing its slick visuals and inventive mix of gunplay and telekinetic abilities. We’ve known about this one for a while, but now we have a release date. It’s arriving on July 4 exclusively on PSVR 2.

And last but not least is Beat Saber, the VR rhythm game that sees you slash to the beat. It’s now available for PSVR 2 alongside the Queen music pack and is offered as a free upgrade if you own the original PSVR version.

Dispelling claims that the hardware has sold poorly since its arrival earlier this year, Sony revealed that PSVR 2 is outperforming its predecessor, with nearly 600,000 total units shifted in its first six weeks.

