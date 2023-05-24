PSVR 2 is outselling its predecessor, dispelling claims of poor sales

The PSVR 2 is outpacing its predecessors sales, dispelling past claims of poor launch sales.

In late March, one research firm claimed the PSVR 2 had sold just 270,000 units worldwide in its launch period. This would've been a huge disappointment for Sony, as it was previously claimed Sony had an internal goal of selling two million PSVR 2 units at launch.

Now though, Sony has revealed in its business segment meeting for 2023 that the PSVR 2 actually sold over 440,000 units worldwide in its first week on the market. This means the PSVR 2 actually sold double of what the research firm previously projected it had sold.

Six weeks out from launch, the PSVR 2 has sold nearly 600,000 total units, the Sony meeting reveals. This puts it at eight percent above the six week sales of the original PSVR, which Sony is no doubt happy with, considering the information is on a slide titled "Strong PlayStation VR2 Launch."

Sony is also probably banking on PSVR 2 sales maintaining a steady pace further down the line. There's a section outlining games coming to the new-gen VR unit in the future, and it's a pretty strong line-up, consisting of Resident Evil 4 remake, Beat Saber, Green Hell VR, and more.

All things considered, the PSVR 2 is off to a pretty solid start, no doubt bolstered by exclusives like Horizon Call of the Mountain at launch, which always help drive sales of new hardware around launch.

