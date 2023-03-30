PSVR 2 price cut might be needed to avoid a "complete disaster"

The PSVR 2 is reportedly off to a slow sales start.

Sony's new-gen PS5 headset just launched right around a month ago, and it apparently isn't faring too well on the market. As reported by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), research firm IDC estimates the PSVR 2 has sold around 270,000 units since launch, which isn't a good thing.

The IDC research firm claims Sony might need to consider a price cut for the PSVR 2 if it wants to significantly boost sales. "I suspect a price cut on the PSVR2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster," the representative of the research firm told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg previously claimed Sony had a goal of selling right around two million PSVR 2 units in the few weeks after launch. Considering the research firm estimates that merely 270,000 units have been sold worldwide in around a month, that's a serious disappointment for Sony.

A previous report earlier this year claimed Sony was cutting production numbers of the new headset, slashing figures from two million to one million headsets being produced around launch. Sony later denied these claims, but if the report was genuine, it cut production figures could've actually been a good thing for Sony given the disappointing sales claim.

In our full PSVR 2 review, we noted that the VR device would be worth its weight in the gold in the near future, but it's not there right now. "Although its price may seem high for a console accessory, it justifies itself as so much more than that, with features that even the best VR headsets on the market struggle to pack in," we wrote last month.

