PSVR 2 production reportedly slashed over weak pre-orders

PSVR 2 manufacturing output has reportedly been halved by Sony.

Earlier today, Bloomberg (opens in new tab) published a report citing multiple sources, claiming that Sony had drastically reduced the PSVR 2's manufacturing figures. Whereas two million units were set to be produced in the three months after the console's launch, now only one million models will be made worldwide.

Sony has also reportedly warned manufacturing partners for individual PSVR 2 parts to expect reduced demand in the coming months, with regard to the headset's display panels in particular. When asked for comment on the report from Bloomberg, Sony declined to comment.

According to the report, this reduction in manufacturing figures comes about from disappointing pre-order numbers for the PSVR 2. The new-gen headset is slated to launch next month on February 22 at $549.99, and requires a previous $399.99 investments in a PS5 console to work.

Bloomberg even claims some stores don't have pre-order lists for the headset at all. Many were understandably surprised by the PSVR 2's price point when it was first revealed late last year. As we noted though, the PSVR 2 price might be a surprise to a lot of customers, but it won't come as a shock to VR enthusiasts.

So far, the PSVR 2 has a launch line-up consisting of first-party games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and third-party upgrades like Resident Evil Village, the latter of which is free for anyone who already owns the base game. Check out our upcoming PSVR 2 games guide for a look at the full launch line-up.

You can also read our Horizon: Call of the Mountain preview for what we made of the new game when we played it for ourselves.