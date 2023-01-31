PSVR 2 production reportedly slashed over weak pre-orders

By Hirun Cryer
published

A new report claims PSVR 2 manufacture has been halved

PSVR 2 and controllers
(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR 2 manufacturing output has reportedly been halved by Sony.

Earlier today, Bloomberg (opens in new tab) published a report citing multiple sources, claiming that Sony had drastically reduced the PSVR 2's manufacturing figures. Whereas two million units were set to be produced in the three months after the console's launch, now only one million models will be made worldwide.

Sony has also reportedly warned manufacturing partners for individual PSVR 2 parts to expect reduced demand in the coming months, with regard to the headset's display panels in particular. When asked for comment on the report from Bloomberg, Sony declined to comment. 

According to the report, this reduction in manufacturing figures comes about from disappointing pre-order numbers for the PSVR 2. The new-gen headset is slated to launch next month on February 22 at $549.99, and requires a previous $399.99 investments in a PS5 console to work.

Bloomberg even claims some stores don't have pre-order lists for the headset at all. Many were understandably surprised by the PSVR 2's price point when it was first revealed late last year. As we noted though, the PSVR 2 price might be a surprise to a lot of customers, but it won't come as a shock to VR enthusiasts

So far, the PSVR 2 has a launch line-up consisting of first-party games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and third-party upgrades like Resident Evil Village, the latter of which is free for anyone who already owns the base game. Check out our upcoming PSVR 2 games guide for a look at the full launch line-up.

You can also read our Horizon: Call of the Mountain preview for what we made of the new game when we played it for ourselves.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.