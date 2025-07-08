Wait, this isn't Gotham - this record-breaking Meta Quest 3S bundle will have you swinging from the trees instead of a grapnel gun

I was hoping we might see a Meta Quest 3S discount this week courtesy of Prime Day, and my wish has come true. What I didn't expect, however, was it to be bundled with a game that's never had ties to the Quest 3 devices before. It isn't Asgard's Wrath 2 that was available for free with the Quest 3, and it's not Batman: Arkham Shadow. In fact, you can get one of the best VR headsets on the shelves right now with Gorilla Tag bundled in for no extra cost.

Not only that, the bundle itself will cost you $50 less than the regular price of the headset on its own, and that makes it the most affordable price we've ever seen the Quest 3S drop to. For $249 at Amazon, you get a mixed-reality headset that can play games, do spatial computing, and allow you to watch streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB Gorilla Tag bundle | $299 $249 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the cheapest the Meta Quest 3S has ever been since its launch last October. This bundle gets you Gorilla Tag as well as 1,000 shiny rocks (in-game currency) and some unique items in-game. Buy it if: ✅ You're on a tight budget

✅ You're not interested in a Batman VR game

✅ You only need 128GB of storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for the best Quest headset

❌ You have your heart set on a VR Batman game UK: £249 at Amazon

You might be asking just what Gorilla Tag is - and to be fair, it's not exactly one of the better-known VR games. Have you ever wanted to play a game of tag with your friends, but you're over the age of 7? Ok, well, Gorilla Tag lets you do that in a VR environment where you're all playing as legless monkeys.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The game originally launched in 2021, but is still receiving updates. While the core concept was playing tag and swinging around the trees in VR, the expansions since launch have brought more social hangout spaces, cosmetics, and mines to explore.

This Prime Day Meta Quest deal only applies to the 128GB version of the headset, which is a shame for anyone wanting to check out the larger-capacity 256GB version. For those shoppers, the Arkham Shadow bundle is still available, although you'll need to pay $329 for it. In fairness, that's still a $70 discount on the $399 device.

Meta Quest 3S 256GB Batman Arkham Shadow bundle | $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you're in need of more storage space, or just have your heart set on a VR Batman game, then the Arkham Shadow bundle is the one to go for. You still get a hefty discount, so I think it's worth considering. Buy it if: ✅ You know you'll use 256GB of storage

✅ You're a big Batman fan

✅ You know the 512GB Meta Quest 3 would be too much for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a visually lossless PC gaming experience

❌ You own a PS5 UK: £324 at Very

Of course, now, there's a secret third option in the mix thanks to the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, which is surprisingly still available at Best Buy despite being a limited edition. That bundle costs £399 and leaves out the free games in lieu of 128GB of storage, an Elite head strap, an Xbox controller, and a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

No matter which version of the Meta Quest 3S you opt for this Prime Day, you're getting a really versatile headset that, when I reviewed it, continually surprised me with the number of features on offer for its price. Even a few years ago, the concept of a budget mixed-reality headset was pretty far-fetched, and the Quest 3S has completely changed that.

