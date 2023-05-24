The Talos Principle 2 is real, and coming to PS5 this year

A mind-bending first-person puzzler from 2014 gets its sequel

Talos Principle 2 announcement trailer showcasing wild environments with giant statues.
The developers of The Talos Principle have another game in the series on the way, and you don't have long to wait to play it at all.

Croteam unveiled The Talos Principle 2 at PlayStation showcase with a moody trailer, showing off the sort of futuristic visuals you'd expect from a first-person puzzle game that riffs on philosophical science fiction. 

You don't have long to wait for release, either, as the trailer confirms it'll release this year for PS5. That's all for now, though, so you'll have to hang tight to see more.

This story is developing . . .

