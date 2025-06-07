Hercule Poirot hits the dancefloor in this 70s spin on a classic Agatha Christie novel

The world's greatest detective has a new haunt in his next video game outing - the disco hall.

In a new trailer during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, developer Microids is returning to Hercule Poirot after the success of its adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express. Its next game takes the famous Belgian detective to another of his most famous cases, this time in Egypt for Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile. But while Poirot is best known for his whodunnit capers through the first half of the 20th century, Microids is fast-forwarding a little, reimagining Death on the Nile in a 1970s setting.

The result is a Poirot who finds himself in the distinctly un-Poirot setting of a 70s disco, but given that he's kitted out in a more period-appropriate cravat than normal, he doesn't look too out of place (even if I am struggling to imagine David Suchet's Poirot ever deigning to follow suit).

Elsewhere, the new trailer is pretty cutscene-heavy, but there's a little exploration around some Egyptian tombs and the cruise ship on which Death of the Nile is primarily set. There's also a second playable detective to help out - original character Jane Royce is on hand to provide her own expertise as she chases down leads on a mysterious, connected crime.

There's no exact release date for Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile in sight just yet, but we do know that it's set to drop in September 2025, so the wait won't be too long. Once it's here, you'll be able to grab it on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam via PC, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

