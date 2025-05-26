"Valve never made a Portal 2 sequel. So we did," claims impossibly bold indie puzzler which actually reminds me more of a different puzzle game
ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard is more Qube than Portal, but it still looks awesome
Comparing your game to Portal is a bold move, but indie developer Pixel Maniacs seems pretty confident about its upcoming puzzler ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard.
In a recent Reddit post, one of the developers writes, "Valve never made a Portal 2 sequel. So we did." We all know Valve is allergic to threequels, so we've had to make do with Portal 1 and 2, as well as a series of spin-off projects, rather than getting a fully-fledged Portal 3. Portal 2 is one of the best puzzle games in the world, so ChromaGun 2 has some big shoes to fill.
The GIF posted by the developer makes it easy to see why they're comparing their game to Portal. It's an FPS puzzle game where you use a nifty gun to turn objects into various different colors. There's a free demo available on Steam if you want to try it out for yourself. Download it right here.
The setting of the game reminds me more of Portal than the gameplay itself, however. You're helping a company test out its new technology, although it seems much more voluntary than Aperture's testing chambers.
The actual puzzle-solving element of ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard reminds me more of Qube and Qube 2 than Portal. It's definitely because of all the colored blocks and the distinct lack of portals, which, if you remember, were an integral part of Portal.
The original ChromaGun came out in 2016 and has 'Mostly Positive' reviews, so this sequel could be something special. Pixel Maniacs has another game if you're not fond of puzzles: Can't Drive This. One player races a monster truck while another builds the track in real-time. It looks chaotic and like great fun if you get a group of friends together to enjoy it with four-player splitscreen.
