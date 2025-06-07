Lovecraftian puzzle game Call of the Sea is getting a sequel that's coming out soon and there's even a trailer for it

Call of the Elder Gods is a sequel to 2020's Call of the Sea, posing more logic-based, Lovecraftian puzzles to solve, this time with a student companion.

Shown off during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase and developed by Out of the Blue Games, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Call of the Sea, Call of the Elder Gods follows the same first-person puzzle format, requiring careful observation and thorough interaction to solve complex, sprawling problems.

This time, there's even greater depth to not just the puzzles but also the difficulty and hint systems, letting you tweak and customize the how challenging you want the game to be.

It also carries on Professor Harry Everhart's story after his horrific encounters in the first game, now working at Miskatonic University. But when Evangeline Drayton, a student plagued with visions of an artifact discovered a decade ago, asks for his help, the pair must search for answers.

This leads them on an otherworldly adventure across the world and cosmic realms, featuring more varied environments compared to the first game. Of course, they'll also discover ancient secrets and incomprehensible beings along the way.

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man, Helldivers 2, Persona 3) returns to voice the professor while Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Baldur's Gate 3, Destiny 2) plays Evangeline, providing excellent vocal performances for this Lovecraftian tale based on 'The Shadow Out of Time' book.

Call of the Elder Gods doesn't currently have a release date, with the only hint of when it's coming being "soon". However, we do know it'll be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam! Make sure you get it on your Steam wishlist for now though.

