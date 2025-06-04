PSP banger Lumines is making an overdue comeback in a Tetris Effect-style "synesthetic sensory wonderland"

Lumines is probably best remembered as the puzzle banger that defined the PSP launch, and while the series has never been completely dormant, it's been a long time since it had its moment in the sun. That's about to change with Lumines Arise, a synesthetic take on the format from Enhance, the studio behind Tetris Effect.

Lumines Arise follows the same basic format as classic Lumines, where you drop 2x2 blocks across the board and wait for a sweeping timeline bar to kick off your combos. The series always had a big emphasis on the audio-visual experience, but Arise kicks it up another notch.

"We hope Lumines Arise's compelling gameplay, eclectic soundtrack, and lavish visuals will draw you in deep," Takashi Ishihara said during the PlayStation State of Play broadcast, "as you forget your worries, your fears - forget yourself - in a synesthetic sensory wonderland."

"You know, typical puzzle game stuff," Enhance boss Tetsuya Mizuguchi joked.

Lumines Arise - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Mizuguchi himself is credited as the original creator of Lumines at his previous studio, Q Entertainment, but you might also know him for his work on Sega classic Rez, which got a VR port some years back that remains a highlight for that format.

Lumines Arise will be available on PS5, PSVR2, and Steam in the fall, and a demo is coming to give us a taste sometime in the summer. If you want to keep the vibes going in the meantime, the official site has a link to streaming options for the game's soundtrack.

