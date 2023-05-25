Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ends an 18-year wait to return to Queens, and fans are buzzing

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the first game starring the webhead that features Queens in 20 years, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Insomniac Games has revealed a hefty slice of Spider-Man 2 cinematics and gameplay at PlayStation Showcase. While the introduction of Kraven the Hunter and the hands-off demo of the Symbiote Suit immediately grabbed attention, more eagle-eyed fans noticed the signs that Queens would feature in the upcoming game.

The developer then confirmed the fact in a blog post saying, “Setting the stage for our gameplay reveal: Kraven’s Hunters, a new enemy faction, are in pursuit of Dr. Curt Connors, AKA The Lizard, and Peter needs to stop him. We kick things off at Connors’ home across the East River in Queens, one of the all-new playable and explorable boroughs we’re introducing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

So, why is this a big deal? Well, the last time Queens featured in a Spider-Man game since Ultimate Spider-Man was released close to 18 years back for the PlayStation 2 and beyond. Basically, it’s been a minute.

Looking to social media, the locale has got fans buzzing.

“Why am I so hyped that you can go to Queens?” one fan says. Another replies that it’s “because it was the natural next step.”

“They did a great job with New York, now the priority is extending it outwards to areas like Queens and giving the existing map more interior locations,” they continue. “Miles Morales (the game) did a great job giving Harlem its own community vibe, so hopefully every other district and Queens get that same unique feeling here.”

My favourite reply, though, comes from a local.

“Insomniac better do the boroughs justice. Every BK and Queens dude has been waiting for this. NYC is more than just Manhattan! Bronx dudes, maybe next time. Staten Island folks, lmao you didn’t even make it into GTA IV.”

Cold.

Missed the show? Here's everything announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023.