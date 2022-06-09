The Last of Us is getting a massive standalone multiplayer game set in San Francisco

The Last of Us multiplayer game has been confirmed as a standalone project, described as being as big as any of Naughty Dog's single-player games, with its own story and cast of characters.

"What started as a multiplayer mode has evolved due to the team's ambition," Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says. "They really wanted to do something beyond what we've ever done before at Naughty Dog, and we felt that the way to do it justice is to make it a standalone title. They've been working on it for the past two years, ambition has grown, and we're not quite ready to fully unveil it, but we're ready to lift the curtain a little bit and just give you an update of where we're at."

Druckmann says that "this game is big. It's as big as any of our single-player games, and in some ways bigger."

The multiplayer game will have a story, with a "very unique" way of delivering its plot. It takes place in a different part of the US than other games in the series - and judging by the Golden Gate Bridge in the concept art, that new setting will be San Francisco.

The game is being headed by veterans of Uncharted and The Last of Us: Vinit Agarwal, Anthony Newman, and Joseph Pettinati. For now, Naughty Dog is only sharing the concept art above, but Druckmann says that "we will see a lot more" of the as-yet-untitled game in 2023.

We got plenty more from The Last of Us during the show, including news that The Last of Us TV show wraps filming tomorrow, and will feature the original Joel and Ellie actors in brand-new roles. Before then, however, we'll be able to dive into the now-confirmed The Last of Us Part 1, a ground-up remake coming to PS5 in September and PC after that. And eventually, we'll get to see Neil Druckmann's next project.

