The Last of Us director is working on an unannounced game

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann is working on a brand new project, the developer has revealed.

Earlier today at the Summer Game Fest, Naughty Dog lead creative Neil Druckmann appeared on stage to talk about several new projects. While the developer revealed The Last of Us remake was actually real, and that filming on the forthcoming HBO adaptation had nearly wrapped, he also revealed that he's working on a brand new game.

However, that's literally all Druckmann had to say about the new game. He comically remarked that he could talk about it, but only if anyone online was willing to leak it. Right now then, since no further information has come to light, all we have to go on is that Naughty Dog is working on a brand new project outside of both The Last of Us remake and the ongoing multiplayer spin-off.

In fact, Druckmann took to the stage partially to talk about the new multiplayer project. The lead said the project had grown so much in size and scope that it had become a standalone venture, set in an entirely new location for The Last of Us, and telling its own story. That's a lot for a multiplayer spin-off originally conceived to accompany The Last of Us Part 2 to pull off.

So, in all it was a pretty big showing for Naughty Dog. Considering Neil Druckmann also had a hand in directing an episode of the forthcoming HBO adaptation, it's fair to say he's incredibly busy of late.

Head over to our Summer Game Fest live coverage report for a complete roundup of everything else announced today.