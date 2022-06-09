The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PS5 and PC in September

The Last of Us Part 1 has been announced, a ground-up remake coming to PS5 and PC on September 2, 2022.

Naughty Dog took to the stage during today's Summer Game Fest and officially unveiled the first trailer for what's simply being called The Last of Us Part 1. The remake leaked via the official PlayStation Store just before the event, but now we have confirmation.

On stage, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann explained that the team wanted the remake to be "the definitive version" of the game, one "not encumbered by any technology." That means higher fidelity facial animation (using the original performances from Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson) and a new combat AI.

According to Naughty Dog, the Last of Us remake will be "a total overhaul of the original experience," sporting "modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options." Additionally, the studio says you'll "feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat." And if the word "remake" isn't enough of an indication, the trailer confirms that the game has been "rebuilt from the ground up on PS5," and we can see what essentially looks like The Last of Us 2 visuals applied over the first Last of Us game from 2013.

The Last of Us remake will also include the Left Behind DLC, and we see a brief clip of Ellie and Riley hanging out in today's trailer. Both games will be bundled into the remake whether you go with the standard edition or the Firefly Edition, which includes a fancy SteelBook case, early in-game unlocks, and The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 - #4 comics reprint with new cover art.

Today's announcement also confirmed that The Last of Us remake is in development for PC, but it's unclear if that version will launch at the same time as the PS5 version.

