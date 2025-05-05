That Gears of War remaster is also coming to PS5, and it's out this August for $40 – or free for some "longtime fans"

After a seemingly endless period of rumors and speculation, Xbox has unveiled Gears of War: Reloaded. This is a full, $40 remaster of the original Gears of War set to launch on August 26 across Xbox Series X and PC, including Game Pass, and it's coming to PS5 too.

Gears of War: Reloaded will be priced at $40, but "as a token of our gratitude to longtime fans," you'll get it for free if you've purchased a digital version of the previous remaster, Ultimate Edition, on Xbox or PC. If you've bought Ultimate Edition before today, May 5, you'll get a code for Reloaded via direct message on Xbox.

Reloaded promises 4K, 60 FPS gameplay in campaign, or 120 FPS in multiplayer, alongside a host of other tech features, including audio options like 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and 3D spatial audio, video options like HDR and Dolby Vision, and VRR support.

You can read the full list of new features in the official announcement, but there are also new graphical tweaks including improved textures, visual effects, and shadows. Plus there'll be "zero loading screens during Campaign."

This remaster will, of course, include the bonus campaign act first included with the PC version of the game, as well as "immediate access to all post-launch downloadable content at no additional cost."

Perhaps the most notable detail here is the fact that the game is coming to PlayStation for the first time, and Xbox promises full crossplay and cross-progression support for all platforms via a Microsoft account.

If you don't want cross-platform features, though, you won't be required to sign into that account, sidestepping the same kind of misstep Sony has frequently tried to make in the past with its own account requirements.

"Gears of War: Reloaded includes platform-specific features that make the most of the hardware you already own," Xbox adds. The details of those enhancements aren't clear, but it's easy to imagine DualSense controller features and PS5 Pro enhancements being among them, and it's wild to think that Gears, a former Xbox exclusive, will be offering what might just be its most definitive port on PlayStation in a few months' time.

