Official PlayStation store leaks Last of Us Remake for September 2

The Last of Us remake is officially titled The Last of Us Part I, and is due to launch for PS5 on September 9, according to a leaked store listing (opens in new tab).

"Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience," the official description says. "faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."

A direct download trailer (opens in new tab) is currently available via the store page. There do not appear to be any major changes to the story or content of the game, but the visuals have been dramatically improved, in line with The Last of Us Part II.

The $69.99 USD game will include both the main single-player campaign and the prequel DLC, Left Behind. There is no mention of the the original game's multiplayer component.

An upgraded package called Firefly Edition, priced at $99.99 will include a steelbook case, a comic book reprint, and additional in-game unlocks.

The trailer notes that the game is "also in development for PC," but there's no word on a release date for that version.

Journalist Jason Schreier suggests (opens in new tab) that this announcement was intended for the Summer Game Fest stream later today. The announcement seems to have been predicted by a cryptic leak (opens in new tab) posted early yesterday by an unknown insider, who apparently also had knowledge (opens in new tab) of Sony's recent State of Play broadcast.

