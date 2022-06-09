Summer Game Fest Live Coverage – All the news as it happens

Refresh

GOTHAM KNIGHTS (Image credit: Warner Bros) Gotham Knights is another confirmed player in this year's Summer Game Fest showcase. A meaty gameplay trailer debuted just over a month ago, showing off Nightwing and Red Hood in action. Keighley is calling the Gotham Knights segment for this evening a "world premiere new look and reveal", which doesn't exactly give much away about WB Games Montreal's upcoming title. Set to arrive on October 25, 2022, Gotham Knights will see you play as the four titular characters – Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Redhood – as they try and restore justice to Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. It's designed to be played solo or in two-player co-op, with each player able to upgrade their characters' abilities.

THE CALLISTO PROTOCOL Sony's recent State of Play June 2022 event revealed a brand new trailer and release date for The Callisto Protocol , but Keighley's got more for us. The first gameplay demo for the brand new space horror game from Glen Schofield (aka Dead Space creator) is dropping today, giving us a better sense of what exactly we'll be doing in the game. Apart from being horrifically frightened of course. Set in 2320, The Callisto Protocol will see you play as Jacob Lee, who's trying to survive within the walls of the maximum-security Black Iron Prison located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. But, when the inmates begin to transform into alien creatures, it all gets a lot more complicated. As he tries to escape, Lee will discover the secrets that lie beneath the prison, and will need to utilize everything he can get his hands on to combat the constantly evolving creatures. It'll mix gunplay with close-quarters combat, so we expect that to be a large part of what's on show today.

Aaaaaand back to the confirmed game reveals... for now! CUPHEAD: THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE (Image credit: Studio MDHR) The final DLC for the exceptional run 'n' gun title – Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course – is finally dropping on June 30. Ahead of that though, Developer Studio MDHR is showcasing the exciting new content at Summer Game Fest. The Delicious Last Course sees a brand new playable character join Mugman and Cuphead. Her name is Ms. Chalice, and together you'll be exploring a new area known as Inkwell Isle. There will be new weapons and magical charms to explore alongside Ms. Chalice's own unique abilities. Of course, prepare yourself for more deadly bosses as the three of you work to assist Chef Saltbaker in Inkwell Isle. No doubt we'll get a look at a few of them in today's showcase.

BREAKING - LAST OF US PART 1 FOR PS5 (Image credit: Sony) The PlayStation Direct store just leaked a PS5 Remake for the Last of Us Part 1. Described as a "total overhaul of the original experience" by the store page, it claims to offer a "faithfully reproduced" experience that incorporates "modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options".

MODERN WARFARE 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dominated the gaming news space for the last few days, but Summer Game Fest has the first campaign gameplay footage with a level playthrough. Yesterday saw the game's official reveal, with the first Modern Warfare 2 trailer being an explosive reunion of fan-favorite characters . We got confirmation that the game's campaign will be set across Europe, Asia, and the Americas as Task Force 141 works together on a new adventure. So expect more info on that today. Yesterday's reveal also confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is also a huge part of it, of course, with a new cast of Operators, a "wide range" of maps and modes, and what the developer is calling "an incredible post-release calendar".

Before we get into what has been confirmed for a Summer Game Fest showing and what's been rumored to feature, let's explore what Keighley has said about his extravaganza. As part of a Twitter Spaces session a few weeks back, Keighley said (as transcribed by VGC ) that viewers should "manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you're expecting. This is not The Game Awards". "We've got lots of good stuff to show you but buyer beware of the some of the crazy rumors I'm seeing out there in terms of things people expect to get announced." "We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced." So, with that in mind, let's run down what we know is coming in today's Summer Game Fest June 2022 showcase.