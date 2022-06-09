Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer reveals Guile and his hair goals

Capcom has given us another peep at Street Fighter 6, with a new trailer at Summer Game Fest revealing returning fighter Guile alongside some new gameplay.

The trailer shows the classic Street Fighter with modern visuals and an updated move set, but it's good to see that he hasn't strayed from his classic gravity-defying haircut. Today's brand new Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer showcases Guile's new jumpsuit, array of flash kicks, and what appears to be an emote you can use to comb through those glorious locks and make your enemies weak with envy. Check out the first Street Fighter 6 Guile footage and all of the hair goals in the above trailer.

This is our second glimpse of Street Fighter 6 over the past month. Capcom revealed a new Street Fighter 6 trailer at the PlayStation State of Play presentation, showing odd the likes of Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke. It was then that we learned that Guile would return for the sequel, but now we have the first trailer and confirmation.

Shortly after, though, a full roster of characters leaked online. Fans swiftly took to dunking on poor Ken, who one person notes looks like he's been tossed out of the house by his wife. Savage.

Aside from that, we have also recently learned that you'll be able to make faces at your opponent by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen. "Scowl at your opponent, act all smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions," Capcom says on Twitter (opens in new tab).

