Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 debuts shiny new campaign gameplay footage with fancy new water tech

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has debuted a look at its campaign at today's Summer Game Fest.

This marks our first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign, starring returning series hallmark characters like Captain Price and more. You can see the full trailer for yourself below.

As you can tell from the latest trailer, there's some familiar faces returning to the Call of Duty series. Soap, Brick, Taz, Soup, Gimble, Thud, Trixie, Missile, Chip, Door, Furd, Dunston, Gitmo, plus many, many more will also be coming back for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, alongside Captain Price.

A new element coming to the series is some impressive looking "water tech", what this means is that the environment will react to the severe weather conditions. As we could see in the trailer, whilst players are battling against the elements they'll also be tasked with avoiding shipping containers and other hazards as they slip and slide around the map.

Shortly after the trailer debuted, Call of Duty lead Johanna Faries and cinematic lead at Infinity Ward Jeff Negus talked about the new water tech explaining that it will add a new level of immersion to the game. The pair also revealed that the affectionally and unofficially named 'Warzone 2.0' is also on the way.

This might be the first time we've seen the campaign for Modern Warfare 2 in action, but we previously saw behind-closed-doors footage of the new game's multiplayer mode in action. The new multiplayer is actually being shaped by Call of Duty: Warzone's expansive sandboxes, and you can read up on our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 interview with leading developers to find out more.

There's also some truly bizarre equipment available in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer component, including an inflatable dummy, which might remind you of Metal Gear Solid 5's whacky systems.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch worldwide in just a few months on October 28, 2022.

Check out our full Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders guide for a full list of all the various editions and their corresponding bonuses.