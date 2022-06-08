Modern Warfare 2 has an MGS5-style inflatable dummy

Infinity Ward is leaning into wild field upgrades and equipment with Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will have a ton of new equipment and field upgrades that run the gamut from sensible to flat-out ridiculous. During a hands-off preview last week, Infinity Ward showed off some of the gadgets you'll be able to bring onto the battlefield when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 drops on October 28, and it certainly seems like this is going to be the wildest Call of Duty game yet.

The biggest stand-out was an inflatable decoy that is a human-sized Kevlar dummy, not unlike the Active Decoy from Metal Gear Solid 5. We don't have images for it, but I can best describe it as a giant, feature-less humanoid attached in multiple places to a small circular base. Just like in MGS5, "it inflates rapidly, like you can imagine a car airbag," co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot says during the presentation. "It works in two ways: you can throw it down and then you trigger it - you can throw it on a rooftop, trigger it, it pops up and you can see people shoot at it, and then you can engage them. Or you can throw it down near a bomb site where you know players are gonna come by and as soon as they get close it auto-deploys."

This thing is going to scare the crap out of me in multiplayer matches, I just know it. And even though it looks sort of like a potato version of a soldier, Infinity Ward swears it fools players during testing all the time - even when it was just a deployable gray box that had yet to be rendered. The inflatable decoy can also deploy at different heights for added realism: if it pops up under a tableau, it'll be crouched. And if you throw it in the water, it pulls a swimming pose. 

The inflatable decoy joins other wild equipment like a drill charge, which bores holes in walls and drops a grenade in its wake. You can use these on vehicles as well, which should make driving even more chaotic. Modern Warfare 2 will also include equipment like a tactical camera that will beep to indicate enemy movement past it, and a DDOS, which alerts you to equipment in your area and sends out an electromagnetic pulse, temporarily shutting it down. 

Modern Warfare 2 is gearing up to be a wild experience in both campaign and multiplayer. It drops October 28 of this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Battle.net). 

