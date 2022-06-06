Hollow Knight: Silksong "world premiere" seemingly teased for Summer Game Fest

A "world premiere" for Hollow Knight: Silksong has seemingly been teased for this year's Summer Game Fest.

With the E3 2022 schedule heavily disrupted this year, all eyes are on the Summer Game Fest showcase for a look at all the gaming delights that we'll be indulging in in the months and years ahead. The live show will be held on June 9 and will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

With the show right around the corner, Keighley is clearly in a teasing mood. As well as sharing his enthusiasm for the titles that will be in attendance he also cryptically tweeted, "There's nothing like the feeling of seeing a good world premiere arrive in your inbox." While Keighley is keeping the game a secret, for now, a response to his tweet might have just let the cat out of the bag.

As spotted by ResetEra (opens in new tab) user modiz, Matthew Griffin replied, "I approve of the tease." Griffin handles marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, potentially suggesting that the highly anticipated Metroidvania could be making an appearance at the event.

I approve of the tease. =PJune 6, 2022 See more

The Hollow Knight sequel was announced back in 2019, but new information has been fairly scarce since then. It seemed like Hollow Knight: Silksong was on the way earlier this year when a GeForce leak uncovered a potential release date in February 2022. Sadly that didn't materialise, and the game was also a no-show at last month's Nintendo Indie World showcase. Back in April, developer Team Cherry said, "We're looking forward to the day we can share the game with you all. It can't be too much longer, surely!" Let's all hope that day is this Thursday at the Summer Game Fest.

