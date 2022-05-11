Hollow Knight: Silksong skips another indie showcase, but devs tease "it can't be too much longer, surely"

While Hollow Knight: Silksong was not at today's Nintendo Indie World showcase, the devs at Team Cherry have recently teased that a new reveal won't be too far off.

Silksong was given the 'most anticipated game' title at the Unity Awards in March. The annual, community-voted awards celebrate games built in the Unity engine. In the most anticipated category, Silksong beat out Valheim, Oxenfree 2, V-Rising, Somerville, and Replaced.

"We’re honored that Hollow Knight: Silksong won the 2021 Unity Award for the most anticipated game, and hugely appreciate all of the fans who support us as we work on the game. Thank you so much," Team Cherry says in a message published to the Unity Blog on April 27 (via Nintendo Life).

"We’re looking forward to the day we can share the game with you all. It can’t be too much longer, surely!"

Silksong was first announced for Switch and PC back in February 2019, but updates on the game's development have been few and far between since then. A major Silksong feature headlined Edge magazine over a year ago, and with every new Nintendo Indie showcase event, fans have lined up eagerly awaiting a release date that's still yet to materialize. Even other indie developers are starting to reference the long wait.

A February 1, 2022 release date for Silksong appeared in the GeForce Now leak last year, but that date has obviously already come and gone.

It seems players are still obsessed with the original game in the meantime - aided by a sale, Hollow Knight reached a new record player count on Steam just this month.

