The wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been so excruciating, even other games are referencing it

The wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong is so infamous that other games are now referencing it.

Well, one game, to be precise. Earlier this week, a brand new indie adventure-exploration game called Haiku, the Robot launched on PC and Nintendo Switch. Within the game, one Hollow Knight fan found that there's an overt reference to the prolonged and painful wait fans of Team Cherry's game have been through for the sequel, as shown below.

If you're unfamiliar with the whole situation surrounding this, Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019, a matter of years after Hollow Knight first took the gaming world by storm, accruing legions of fans in the process. Since then, we've heard or seen barely anything of the sequel, leading it's non-appearance at showcases like Nintendo Directs to become something of a running joke.

The joke has become so far spread, that even Mister Morris, the development team behind Haiku, the Robot, has joined in. Considering Hollow Knight is generally seen as one of the best modern Metroidvania's ever made, it's not hard to see why it's accumulated hundreds of thousands of fans in the years following release, and why they're all so damn keen for the sequel.

Right now, all we know about Silksong is that it stars Hornet, sidekick of the first Hollow Knight. That's basically it. We know not how long Silksong will be, how much it'll cost, or pretty much anything else about the game. Still, that hasn't stopped Team Cherry's fans being incredibly excited for the game.

