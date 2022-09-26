Gotham Knights: Everything you need to know

Gotham Knights is almost here. It's set to be the first game set in the Batman universe in seven years, following the launch of Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. Gotham Knights is set to deliver something entirely new, however – an open world action-RPG where you fight to pick up the pieces following the untimely death of Bruce Wayne.

Gotham Knights was officially unveiled in 2020, as developer WB Games Montreal showcased its co-operative action, vast interpretation of Gotham City, and its four playable characters – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. After suffering a delay, and after having its last-gen versions cut for the sake of quality, Gotham Knights is now set to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in October. To learn more about the gameplay, co-op, characters, and villains that are set to feature in Gotham Knights, keep reading for everything we know so far.

Gotham Knights news

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights release date is set for October 21, 2022. The Gotham Knights initial release date was actually set for October 25, however publisher Warner Bros. Games announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live that the new Batman game would be coming out four days early for all players – regardless of whether you have a pre-order.

Gotham Knights Platforms

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights platforms have been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC (available via Steam and the Epic Games Store). Naturally, there's some disappointment that Gotham Knights PS4 and Xbox One versions are no longer in development. Warner Bros. Games has said that the reason Gotham Knights PS4 and Xbox One releases aren't happening is so that the publisher can "provide players with the best possible gameplay experience."

Gotham Knights pre-order

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

You can now get your Gotham Knights pre-order locked down, ahead of the game's release on October 21. Naturally, there is a Gotham Knights pre-order bonus available – which will secure you a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin, inspired by the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233. There is also a Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition and a Gotham Knights Collector's Edition available for pre-order; the former comes with a Visionary Pack DLC pack with exclusive in-game cosmetics and gear, while the latter includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus physical collectible items.

Gotham Knights story

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights story is an "all-new original" tale – entirely divorced from the best Batman stories , and separate from the best Batman games as well. Developer WB Games Montreal has established a world where Bruce Wayne is dead, causing an expansive criminal underworld to sweep through the streets of Gotham City. Creative director Patrick Redding told GamesRadar+ that the studio "drew on the idea of the Batman Family" for Gotham Knights, which is why you'll have the freedom to play as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as you combat the Court of Owls and some of the best Batman villains of all-time.

Is Gotham Knights in the Arkhamverse? Is Gotham Knights a sequel to Arkham Knight? Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that Gotham Knights is not a part of the wider Arkhamverse. That's a shared continuity between Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Batman: Arkham City (2011), Batman: Arkham Origins (2013), Batman: Arkham Knight (2015), and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2023) from developer Rocksteady Studios. Instead, Gotham Knights is "an all-new, original story and experience set in DC's Batman Universe" and it is "not connected to the Batman: Arkham games."

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City

(Image credit: DC)

If you're wondering how Batman dies in Gotham Knights? Sadly, that's still an open question. However, there's a Gotham Knights prequel comic set to launch on October 25 which will detail Batman's last case before his death. Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City is a six-issue comic from writer Evan Narcisse and artist ABEL, and it'll show Batman trying to tackle a mysterious virus that has infected Gotham City, turning its citizens into violent criminals. Oh, and you'll get exclusive in-game DLC for every issue of the comic that you buy; Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #1 will get you the BOSO22 Batcycle Skin, and those who purchase all six individual issues will get a special, mysterious seventh item.

Gotham Knights TV Show

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

There's a Gotham Knights TV Show in development at The CW, although it has no relation to the Gotham Knights video game. Warner Bros. Games says (opens in new tab) that "Gotham Knights game is an original story set in DC's Batman Universe and is not connected to the Gotham Knights TV show," although it's easy to understand where the confusion has stemmed from. The Gotham Knights CW show reportedly follows a new set of heroes as "a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it" following the death of Bruce Wayne… sound familiar? The Gotham Knights TV show is set to launch in 2023, and will not be a part of the broader Arrowverse – which encompasses The Flash, Supergirl, and Legend of Tomorrow.

Gotham Knights gameplay

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights gameplay shares foundational similarities to the Batman: Arkham games, in that it's an open-world third-person action game. However, developer WB Games Montreal is making some notable changes. With four playable characters, each with their own unique play-styles and abilities, the Gotham Knights combat and traversal systems will change depending on who you want to take out on patrol across Gotham City. Additionally, Gotham Knights will feature RPG systems that will allow you to customize each character's look with different gear and weapons, which unlock as you progress through the story campaign, earn experience, and level up the new protectors of Gotham City.

Gotham Knights co-op

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

There will be Gotham Knights co-op support at launch. You'll be able to play Gotham Knights multiplayer with a friend via two-player, online co-op. Warner Bros Games has also confirmed that Gotham Knights can be played solo if you want to, although seamless drop-in and drop-out co-op is there as an option – and that both you and your buddy can play as the same hero in a single multiplayer session. Additionally, the publisher has reaffirmed that Gotham Knights local co-op is not supported, while Gotham Knights crossplay support "is not planned at this time."

Gotham Knights map

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

WB Games Montreal says that the Gotham Knights map will be the " biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games. " It's a bold claim, especially when you consider the size and scope of the map in Batman: Arkham Knight, but it's something we're keen to see more of in the weeks ahead. The developer has also promised that Gotham Knights will feature the most "dynamic and interactive Gotham" yet. And with five distinct boroughs of the city to patrol, we'll have the freedom to drop in on criminal activity happening in real-time outside of the main story missions. WB Games Montreal has confirmed that we'll be able to navigate the Gotham Knights map via the Batcycle, although each hero will also have their own unique ways of traversing the sprawling open world space.

Gotham Knights developer

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights developer is WB Games Montreal. The studio was founded by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in 2010, and it has been heavily involved in the Batman: Arkham series ever since. The studio's first project was to assist Rocksteady Studios with the Wii U port of Batman: Arkham City in 2012, although its debut game was the criminally overlooked Batman: Arkham Origins in 2013. It has long been rumored that WB Games Montreal is working on two DC comics-based video games: first being Gotham Knights, and the second is believed to be a new Superman game .

Gotham Knights characters

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

There are four Gotham Knights characters to play as, with each equipped with their own unique abilities, skill trees, and costumes . The playable heroes are Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood – former proteges of Batman, before his untimely death. Additionally, WB Games Montreal has confirmed that while you are free to gravitate towards any one hero, you can ultimately switch between the four characters whenever you want to by returning to your base of operations inside the Belfry clock tower.

Gotham Knights Batgirl

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Barbara Gordon will take on the role of Batgirl in Gotham Knights. While developer WB Games Montreal hasn't based the Gotham Knights story on any specific Batman comic, there is some shared continuity with the broader DC Batman Universe. For example, we know that the Gotham Knights Batgirl suffered a spinal injury, which ultimately threatened to end her crime-fighting career before she took on the role of Oracle. It was only after "years of pain, surgery, and rehabilitation" that Barbara Gordon was able to recover from her injuries and protect Gotham as Batgirl once again.

WB Games Montreal released a Gotham Knights Batgirl character trailer , which gave a focused look at the hero in action. We now know that the Gotham Knights Barbara Gordon is highly proficient in a variety of fighting styles – kickboxing, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu – and that her signature weapon is the tonfa. As a domineering melee brawler, who is also able to traverse Gotham with a cape, Batgirl will likely offer a playstyle similar to that of Batman in the Arkham games.

Gotham Knights Nightwing

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Dick Grayson will take on the mantle of Nightwing in Gotham Knights. Grayson should be no stranger to long-time readers of the Batman comics – he was Bruce Wayne's first protege, the original Robin, before becoming a hero in his own right. For the rest of you, you'll want to consider Nightwing to be a more nimble, agile force of nature than Batman. Dick Grayson draws on his history as a circus performer, imbuing his combat abilities with a mastery in acrobatics.

The Gotham Knights Nightwing will wield dual escrima sticks, and can put them to good use as he quickly and efficiently dispatching scores of enemies. In the Gotham Knights Nightwing character trailer , WB Games Montreal demonstrated how Dick Grayson will be favored by those of you with a love of sticking to the shadows and stealthily taking on foes. Additionally, we know that it was Nightwing who raided the Bat Cave to outfit the four Knights , and that WB Games Montreal put additional shots of Nightwing's butt into cutscenes to appease his thirstiest fans .

Gotham Knights Red Hood

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Jason Todd will appear as Red Hood in Gotham Knights. Sadly, this "all-new" story couldn't save Todd from his horrible past, with Batman's second Robin still having endured being forcibly resurrected by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. The Gotham Knights Red Hood is carrying a lot of trauma around with him, and pushes it all into his goal of clearing up Gotham's corruption once and for all.

In the Gotham Knights Red Hood character trailer , WB Games Montreal showed a more aggressive combat option. Jason Todd has trained to reach the peak of human strength, although he is also proficient in multiple combat techniques and with non-lethal pistols. If you were worried that Gotham Knights' combat looked too similar to the Arkham games, it looks like it'll be Red Hood who provides the biggest differential – as Todd is able to attack at range, quickly push through packs of enemies, and juggle foes in the air between his fits and his firearms.

Gotham Knights Robin

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Tim Drake will play the role of Robin in Gotham Knights. Tim Drake is the youngest member of the Batman family, but as Bruce Wayne's most recent protege he has a clear perspective on Batman's broader mission. Driven by the conviction to be a hero that Gotham deserves, and to become the sort of man that Bruce would have been proud of, Robin is an adaptable character that will provide some amount of versatility in Gotham Knights.

In the Gotham Knights Robin character trailer , WB Games Montreal showed off Tim Drake's pretty unique capabilities. Not only is the young Robin able to expertly wield a collapsible quarterstaff, but he's also able to utilize stealth in some rather unique ways compared to the other Knights. We also know that Robin is able to use teleportation tech from overhead Justice League satellites to zip around drawing combat, and explore stretches of Gotham City with speed.

Gotham Knights Batman

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Is Batman really dead in Gotham Knights? You know, there's a rule for when reading comic books that you don't believe anything you're told about a character's death until you see the body (and even then, there's a 25% chance that some creative team will come up with an ingenious way of shifting reality in the future to undo it). But WB Games Montreal is insistent that the Gotham Knights Batman is dead – and that he'll stay dead ! When GamesRadar+ spoke with lead writer Ceri Young, they maintained that " [Batman's absence] really drives these characters " and explained how "they have to figure out how to do it their own way, and that's where a lot of their interest and drive lies."

Gotham Knights villains

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights villains roster has been revealed, and it's clear that the four heroes are going to have their work cut. Not only have a variety of criminal enterprises swept Gotham City following the death of Batman, but some of his greatest rogues have returned to action too. For starters, we know that The Court of Owls – a secret society who is said to control Gotham from the shadows – will be the overarching threat, there are other Gotham Knights villains to contend with too. You'll also encounter Mr. Freeze, The Penguin, Clayface, Talon, and Professor Pyg. Naturally, there will indeed be a Gotham Knights Harley Quinn version to contend with as well, although we're yet to see whether The Joker will appear.

Gotham Knights cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights cast has only been partially confirmed, but we know who will be voicing Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood (in English language territories), as well as some key villains and supporting characters. The Gotham Knights cast as we know it so far is as follows:

Batgirl is voiced by America Young

Nightwing is voiced by Christopher Sean

Robin is voiced by Sloane Morgane Siegel

Red Hood is voiced by Stephen Oyoung

Bruce Wayne is Michael Antonakos

Renee Montoya is Krizia Bajos

Alfred is Gildart Jackson

The Penguin is Elias Toufexis

Clayface is Brian Keane

Mr Freeze is Donald Chang

Harley Quinn is Kari Wahlgren

Gotham Knights will be released on October 21, 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. While you wait, why not get caught up with some of the other fantastic upcoming PS5 games and most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X games that are on the hear horizon.