How to use the Gotham Knights smoke bomb

The Gotham Knights smoke bomb provides you with the perfect escape route if you need to exit combat fast, briefly stunning your enemies while you slip away to safety. However, you can't just throw down one of these distraction devices in the middle of a fight, as you need to combine it with your grapple if you want to get away from danger in Gotham Knights. It's not completely intuitive how you use it, especially as it's triggered by the same button that controls something else, so we've got the lowdown on how to use a smoke bomb in Gotham Knights.

How to use Gotham Knights smoke bombs

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Gotham Knights tips (Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) We've got lots more pointers for levelling up and superhero success in our Gotham Knights tips.

To use a Gotham Knights smoke bomb there needs to be a nearby ledge you can grapple to, though handily you'll find these pretty much everywhere so it shouldn't be something you have to actively look for. To trigger it, you just need to hold your usual grapple button instead of tapping it, which by default is L1 or LB. This will throw down a smoke bomb and grapple you away to safety, while your enemies are disorientated and lose sight of you. This gives you a break to refocus, and allows you to return to stealth so you can start performing sneak takedowns again. It's useful to know that you can only trigger Gotham Knights smoke bombs during combat, so you don't need to worry about accidentally wasting them while travelling around Gotham City.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

You can always check how many Gotham Knights smoke bombs you have left by opening the Batcomputer menu, then selecting the Gear tab and looking in the bottom left corner of the screen. You start a Night Patrol with 10 of them, and your supply is replenished every time you return to the Belfry and end a patrol.