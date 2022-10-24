Knowing how to unlock Gotham Knights suits and transmog them means you can get the best stats for your superhero, while still retaining the look you want to present to the criminal underworld. If you've not heard the term 'transmog' before, it basically means separating the attributes and appearance of your outfits, so you don't have to sacrifice any of your abilities to use your favorite suit style in Gotham Knights. There's a few menus you have to scroll through to do this which may not be obvious at first, so here's a complete explanation of how to unlock and transmog suits in Gotham Knights.

How to unlock Gotham Knights suits

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Gotham Knights best character (Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) Find out who is the Gotham Knights best character to pick and match your playstyle.

There are two ways to unlock Gotham Knights suits, as you receive new ones through either progress or crafting. To see the different suits you currently have available to use, open the Batcomputer on the Gear tab then under Loadout select the top Suit option. There you can scroll through the list to compare stats, equip your choice, and attach any Mods you have available. To craft new Gotham Knights suits, move across to the Crafting tab under Gear to find your Blueprints then highlight the suit you want to produce, and as long as you have enough of the necessary Salvage items (shown in the bottom left corner) you'll be able to craft it. You can do this crafting anywhere via the Batcomputer, but you'll need to visit the Belfry to collect the item before it can be equipped.

How to transmog Gotham Knights suits

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Once you've equipped your chosen outfit, you then have the option to transmog Gotham Knights suits to change your appearance while retaining all the original suit's stats. To do this, move over to the Styles tab under Gear where you'll initially have options to change the colorway, cowl, symbol, gloves, and boots for your current suit. If you highlight the Current Suit option then move left or right you'll scroll through all of the transmog options you have available, though some of them won't be unlocked until you've progressed further through the story.

When you've found a look you want to use, tap the Apply prompt to transmog your current Gotham Knights suit, or hold it to transmog all of your suits to the same appearance. Once applied, you won't be able to perform any further customization to your transmog suit, though you can return to the suit's original appearance by following the Revert prompt which unlocks style options again.