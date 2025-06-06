Mario Kart World is filled to the brim with content and unlockables, including all sorts of characters, vehicles, and stickers, but we know you're here to learn how to unlock new outfits in Mario Kart World.

Many drivers are interested in looking as dazzling as possible when crossing the finish line in first position. Those players will be happy to learn that Mario Kart World has many unlockable outfits and costumes.

As far as we can tell, these unique outfits and costumes are strictly limited to the main character roster, meaning you won’t be seeing Cow wearing a tux or anything like that for now. Anything is possible with post-launch updates though.

Acquiring the extra outfits and costumes is really easy and will happen naturally as you play the game, but there’s an ‘optimized’ way to rush through those unlockables if you want everything as soon as possible.

First, however, make sure that you’ve completed every cup once so you have every member of the main cast ready to obtain their bling.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The key to unlocking outfits and costumes are Dash Food pickups. The easiest way to get them is visiting the Yoshi-owned fast food restaurants found all over the map (you can go through them either in Free Roam or during races), but you can also find them in certain scenarios, such as crowded roads with lots of traffic.

In many cases, trucks have food pickups on top of them, tempting players to charge-jump on or ride over them. It must be noted these food pickups also provide speed boosts, so they’re useful in more than one way.

Depending on the regional food you obtain from the pickups, the character will get an entirely different outfit related to the region. Some characters, however, have fewer fits and will only get the aforementioned speed boosts from them.

Also, remember that NPC and creature characters can’t get extra costumes. Once you’ve unlocked an outfit, a big notification will pop up at the bottom of the screen. You’ll then be able to select them as alternative versions of the characters in the selection screen.

