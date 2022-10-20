Knowing how to change characters in Gotham Knights is useful information, as the first decision you have to make in the game is which member of the Batman Family you're going to take control of. You can choose between Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Robin (Tim Drake), or Red Hood (Jason Todd), but from the three Character Proficiency bullet points you're given at the start it can be hard to tell who will suit you best, and you don't want to be tied into a single superhero for your entire Gotham Knights playthrough. Thankfully that's not the case, so if you're wondering if the option to change characters in Gotham Knights exists and if so how to use it, we've got all the details you need.

How to change characters in Gotham Knights

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The option to change characters in Gotham Knights unlocks fairly early in the game, though there are several things you need to do first before you can access it. After completing your initial investigation at Gotham University, you'll be prompted to return to the Belfry to check your case files and purchase your first Ability. With that done, you'll need to exit the Belfry and go on your initial Gotham City night patrol. Complete that patrol and return to the Belfry, where you should see the Batman Family are now in their civilian outfits. You can now go to the corner left of the Batcomputer, where you'll find all four superhero outfits that can be interacted with to change characters in Gotham Knights.

Note that as you progress through the campaign, your player level will carry over across all characters, which dictates your general power and the difficulty of the enemies you'll face, but each character has their own abilities which need to be unlocked by spending Ability Points. This means it's more beneficial to focus on one particular character and unlock their more powerful upgrades, rather than spreading Ability Points thinly across all of them. However, individual characters also have their own storyline quests, so to experience the whole story you'll want to spend at least some night patrol time with each of them.