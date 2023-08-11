The Baldur's Gate 3 Noxious Fumes are one of the trickier traps in the Hag's lair, with clouds of damaging poison mist spewed up by vents that also catch fire if you trigger the strange flowers hidden in each one. Despite seeming impassable, there is actually a relatively simple method to get through them, and if done right you need never take any damage along the way (and you won't want to, considering that the Baldur's Gate 3 hag battle with Auntie Ethel is up ahead). If you want to get through unscathed, then here's how to get past the Noxious Fumes in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to get past the Noxious Fumes trap

The Noxious Fumes in Baldur's Gate 3 leading down to Ethel's lair are a difficult trap - how they work is that there are vents expelling those noxious fumes, and not only does the gas poison you, but special flowers within the gas will ignite it, causing a damaging explosion.

Here's how to deal with the Noxious Fumes in Baldur's Gate 3:

Approach the fume cloud but don't go into it. Your character's perception will hopefully reveal the vent that expels the gas, and the flowers that ignite it. Back away and use any ranged attack to set off the flowers and explode them. Wait for the flames to subside. The gas will come back, but the flowers won't. Throw any item whatsoever at the vent to block it. The gas will now vanish. Pass through the affected area and repeat until you reach the end.

At this point you should be at the Hag's lair, where you'll discover Mayrina in a cage and Auntie Ethel prowling about. Things can go very differently here depending on the approach taken next by the player - but what doesn't that apply to in Baldur's Gate 3? Still, if you're feeling a little unprepared, then take a refresher course with our guide on Baldur's Gate 3 combat.

