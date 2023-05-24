Project Q is PlayStation's dedicated remote gaming device

PlayStation is getting a dedicated remote gaming later this year.

Announced earlier today on the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023, Project Q, as it's being called for now, is PlayStation's dedicated remote play device. It'll allow you to play any PS5 game on the go, and is basically PlayStation's play into the remote gaming space.

We know that Project Q will come with an eight inch HD display screen, so you can already imagine the sort of space you're going to need for using this thing on the go. It'll also come equipped with two controller halves on each side of the screen, which basically gives you a DualSense wireless controller on the go.

While this isn't quite a cloud gaming device, it's angled towards the remote play audience PlayStation already retains on its consoles. In other words, Project Q is going to be a big upgrade for the remote play audience, instead of Sony striking out into cloud gaming space in search of a new audience.

We'll have to wait until later this year to find out more about Project Q, but we shouldn't be waiting too long, considering the new accessory is set to launch later in 2023.

If you were ever hoping for a PS Vita successor, Sony just killed those hopes stone dead. Sorry about that, but here's hoping the PS Vita's demise gives rise to something better with Project Q.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look at all the future games that we could well be utilizing on Sony's new cloud gaming initiative.