Secret Marathon trailer unlocked through community sleuthing confirms you won't hear more about the game for a while

Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed its next project, an extraction-shooter based reimagining of Marathon, the game it made before Halo, at last night's PlayStation showcase - but you probably shouldn't expect to learn much more than that for a while.

It didn't take fans long to solve an ARG hidden within that Marathon reveal. Upon reaching the end of the puzzle, a stream requiring 7,777 viewers in order to begin was swiftly shared until it reached the requisite number, and the video below was revealed to the world.

In that trailer, game director Christopher Barrett said that "in Bungie's next game, we're combining the rich history of Marathon with a PvP extraction shooter where players get to be part of the narrative."

The team, which appears throughout the trailer via playtest footage, goes on to outline the Tarkov-like gameplay of Marathon, which involves you characters searching for rare artifacts on a mysterious planet. Creative director Steve Cotton goes on to explain how the developers of Marathon are building "on the shoulders of giants," leveraging Bungie's 30 years of experience with Halo and Destiny to create their new game.

Unfortunately, we won't see the fruits of those labors for some time. The team is working towards an alpha phase, but General manager Scott Taylor says that now that the reveal is out of the way, "we are going to go dark for a while - for an extended period - while we focus on developing and playtesting the game. Next time you hear from us, we're gonna be much closer to release, and we'll be ready to reveal gameplay."

Currently, then, there's no release date in sight, but the good news is that if you're a Bungie fan, Destiny 2 is bringing back an old friend , and you'll probably have an awful lot to catch up about.

Speaking of catching up, here's everything announced at the PlayStation Showcase.