Neva is the next game from the Gris developer and probably the next game to break my heart

Gris developer Nomada Studio has shared a first look at its brand new game Neva, and we're still emotionally recovering from it.

As revealed during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24, we're getting another gorgeous game from the developer of Gris. Neva, similar to Gris, is an "evocative adventure for all players" that blends action with handcrafted cinematic moments. Players will be faced with puzzles, platforming, combat, and more in this serene upcoming indie.

This all sounds wonderful, but the thing that's got us all talking about this game is its incredibly beautiful and heartbreaking trailer. We haven't seen any gameplay for this title yet, but honestly, we're sold on the cinematic trailer alone. In the video, we see a wolf, its baby, and a human team up to battle against some kind of negative force that ultimately ends with one of the wolves coming off worse for wear.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog , Neva will tell the story of a young woman and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf (anyone else getting Princess Mononoke vibes?) as they embark on an adventure through a dying world. The developers of the game call it a "love song dedicated to our children, our parents, and our planet," which was inspired by the birth of a developer's son and world events.

"After finishing Gris, we enjoyed a long period of tranquility and reflection," Adrian Cuevas, co-founder of Nomada Studio, explains, "Conrad had just welcomed his son into the world and dedicated all of his time to raising him. During this time, we began to really digest what was happening in the world around us; climate change, social unrest, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. All of this created an idea for the setting of Neva."

Neva is set to release on PS5 , Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X /S sometime in 2024.