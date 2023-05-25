The Spider-Man 2 release date reveal is coming "soon"

Yesterday's PlayStation showcase ended with a lengthy gameplay trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out exactly when the game's release date will be.

In a tweet following the reveal, Insomniac Games took to Twitter to say that "watching your reactions today has been spectacular." The studio also acknowledges that there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered about the upcoming game - not least when the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date actually is. The game's 'Fall 2023' window was reaffirmed last night, but we've still got no actual date.

Fortunately, we shouldn't be waiting too long to find that out. Insomniac's tweet also stated that "we're eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features."

Watching your reactions today has been spectacular. We know you have tons of questions about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and we're eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features.May 24, 2023 See more

That could mean a dedicated Spidey showcase at some point later this summer, or given PlayStation's relative lack of first-party offerings last night, perhaps there's another show brewing for later in the summer. Either way, with only a few months before we're officially facing down Fall, Insomniac won't want to wait too long to start detailing the game a little more.

It's nice to see the focus on accessibility in that tweet, too. Sony has made real strides in that regard in recent years, with The Last of Us 2 leading the charge and God of War: Ragnarok following suit a few years later. Hopefully, Spider-Man 2 will build even further on the excellent platform Sony has built for itself.

