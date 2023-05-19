PlayStation boss says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was made with "no compromises" as a PS5 exclusive

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have no compromises because it's a PS5 exclusive game.

That's according to head of PlayStation Jim Ryan, speaking to Japanese outlet Famitsu in a new interview. Ryan says developer Insomniac has made "no compromises" with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, because it's a new-gen exclusive game for PS5 consoles.

As such, Ryan says Insomniac has been maximizing the new technical capabilities of the PS5, without being burdened by developing for the PS4 at the same time. Such was the case with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, which debuted on the PS5 as a day one launch title, but also came to PS4 consoles at the same time.

Finally, Ryan reveals he's received some impressive feedback surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The PlayStation head talks up the visual of Insomniac's sequel as being "beautiful," and that the final result of their long development process is truly "impressive."

This will be a relief for PlayStation fans, who've had very little information to go on surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since it was announced in 2020. That could all change next week though, when Sony hosts an hour-long blockbuster PlayStation Showcase for upcoming PS5 and PSVR 2 games.

After more than two years of radio silence from developer Insomniac on their sequel, a lot of people out their will be desperate for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to make an appearance next Wednesday. Sony recently reiterated that Spider-Man 2 would release this year, so at least we know we'll be playing the sequel in a matter of months.

