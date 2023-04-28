Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is definitely releasing this year, Sony reiterates

Sony wants everyone to remember that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to hit this year.

Sony has given its 2022 fiscal year consolidated earnings report (opens in new tab), and buried among the various details in the new report was the confirmation that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be launching at some point "this fiscal year."

A tiny detail for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans, though it's just the latest in a long line of reassurances for the sequel. Just last week, in the face of fans demanding to know what was going on with the new game, Insomniac simply said 'let us cook,' and reassured fans Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was getting along just fine.

All the reassurances from Insomniac and Sony recently come on the back of very little news for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Both parties have always maintained the sequel is slated to launch in 2023, but we're approaching the halfway point in the year, and the last time we had any significant showing of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was back in late 2020 when it was announced for the first time.

You can see then why fans are a little worried about the state of Insomniac's new game. For now, though, they'll just have to wait and trust that what Insomniac is cooking up is another banging game. Oh, and keep an eye on Venom actor Tony Todd's social media feeds, because he accidentally revealed the release month for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the same earnings report, Sony revealed the PS5 has set a sales record for console units sold in a financial quarter in any year. The new-gen machine is now sitting pretty at 38.5 million lifetime sales.

