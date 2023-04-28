PS5 sets record-breaking quarterly sales

The PS5 just had the best-selling quarter of any console ever.

Earlier today on April 18, Sony released their fiscal year 2022 consolidated results (opens in new tab). Buried in the 13-page report is the reveal that 38.5 million PS5 consoles have been sold around the world to date, with 6.3 million having sold through in the last fiscal year quarter alone.

In short, 6.3 million console sales in a quarter means the PS5 just broke a sales record. Sony's new-gen machine is now the best-selling console in a single sales quarter ever, putting it ahead of the likes of the Nintendo Switch, the PS4, and most definitely the Xbox Series X/S.

Back in March, it was revealed that the PS5 was outpacing the sales of both the PS4 and PS3 in Japan. Considering this latest report signals things are going even better for Sony's console than ever before, the PS5 is no doubt widening the gap between the two former consoles.

This latest report means the PS5 is nearing the halfway mark of its lifetime sales goal. Back when the PS5 was first released in November 2020, Sony revealed that the internal sales goal of the PS5 over its entire lifetime was 100 million units, a pretty hefty figure by anyone's goals.

Things are just getting better for the PS5, after Sony originally announced in late 2022 that all supply issues for the new-gen machine had been resolved. Given the console is now easier than ever before to actually find on store shelves and at retailers online, it's no great surprise it's hitting new sales milestones.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look ahead at everything Sony has lined up for the coming weeks and months.