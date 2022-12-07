PlayStation boss says PS5 supply issues are “resolved”

PlayStation head Jim Ryan has stressed the PS5’s supply issues are now “resolved,” and has apologized for stock shortages since launch.

At the recent PlayStation Partner Awards in Japan, Ryan appeared onscreen to give a brief message to the assembled crowd. “We would like to report that we have resolved the long-term supply issues of the PlayStation 5 and we will be able to deliver to Japan and Asia customers from year-end shopping season and into 2023,” Ryan said (as translated by Genki on Twitter).

Jim Ryan apologized for the PS5 supply issues in Japan and Asia at the PlayStation Partner Awards!He said supply issues have been resolved for the holiday season and into 2023!

“We apologize for any inconvenience and greatly appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” Ryan concluded on the matter. Ryan didn’t elaborate on how or why the PS5’s ongoing stock and supply issues have finally been resolved now in late 2022, but this news is no doubt a relief for potential customers who’ve been struggling to get their hands on the elusive new-gen console for the past three years or so.

However, Ryan doesn’t specifically state that stock and supply issues for the PS5 have been resolved worldwide. While one could infer this from his speech, the PlayStation head stresses that Sony is targeting Japan and Asian audiences for stock for the upcoming Holiday season. Assuming this does apply to worldwide audiences, you’d think there would be a worldwide announcement from Sony relatively soon.

This doesn’t mean PlayStation won’t take stock from these regions and ship them round the world. Sony previously flew PS5 stock from Asia all the way to the UK back in 2021, right before the Holiday season kicked off, perfect for bolstering sales throughout the country just in time for Christmas shopping.

