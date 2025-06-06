Nintendo says it'll "be able to meet that demand" for Switch 2 through 2025, so don't worry about another PS5 situation

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has claimed that Nintendo believes it will be able to meet supply and demand on Nintendo Switch 2 consoles throughout the rest of 2025.

I'm sure we all have memories of the struggle everyone had finding PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch consoles at the start of the decade, but so far it's seemed a lot easier to find a Switch 2 in comparison. Even if they are mostly sold out now, the good news for those looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 is that Nintendo itself seems pretty confident it will be able to meet demand.

In an interview with CBS Mornings ( spotted by Nintendo Life ) Bowser was asked if Nintendo is going to be able to keep up with demand as Summer kicks into gear and through the holidays, and Bowser seemed confident saying, "We have a steady supply of manufacturing that will be coming in, and we believe we’ll be able to meet that demand all the way through the summer, through Father’s Day and then on into the holiday period also."

In what is perhaps less favourable news however, Bowser was also asked about the tariff situation in America. The host asked if Nintendo is planning on eating the cost of the tariffs on its own, or if that will be passed on to people buying the console, causing the console's price to rise. Bowser didn't exactly rule it out, saying "it's still a very fluid and complex situation" adding, "we're continually looking at various scenarios of how we make sure we can keep our pricing as low as possible," while talking about how Nintendo didn't raise the price of the console initially while raising the price of accessories.

In any case it looks like you will be able to get a Switch 2 fairly easily if Nintendo's predictions manage to come true. Even if the tariff situation in the US continues to make the actual pricing of the console unpredictable.

No Man's Sky boss assures fans Hello Games "did not have a secret room hiding deaf kids" following the survival game's unfortunately auto-captioned Switch 2 trailer.